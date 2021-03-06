Senate passes $1.9 trillion relief package: What does that mean for WV?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Saturday morning the Senate voted to pass the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package. Here’s how those funds plan to be distributed throughout the Mountain State.

COVID-19 Relief Package Benefits For West Virginia:

Local Governments

  • $624 million that will go directly to local governments – cities and counties – across West Virginia for expanding broadband and fixing sewer and water infrastructure, including:
    • $162 million for larger metropolitan cities
    • $141 million for smaller cities
    • $321 million for 55 counties 
  • $1.25 billion for the state of West Virginia

Schools

  • $126 billion for K-12, including roughly $800 million for West Virginia schools
  • $40 billion for higher education, including roughly $190 million for West Virginia’s colleges and universities (including public and private, non-profit schools)
  • $1 billion in supplemental, emergency funding for Head Start with roughly $10 million going to West Virginia
  • $39 billion for child care, including roughly $260 million for West Virginia

Broadband Expansion and Hotspots

  • $10 billion for broadband infrastructure in rural states, with a minimum of $100 million per state – West Virginia is estimated to receive $140 million
  • Nearly $7.2 billion for hotspots and other devices for distance learning efforts around the country – includes Senator Manchin’s language allowing for 100% reimbursement so rural schools don’t have to bear the burden of higher costs
  • $200 million for hotspots and Internet-connected devices and other connectivity initiatives – West Virginia will receive at least $2 million

Stimulus Checks

  • Senator Manchin has always supported targeted checks to the workers and families that need them most, including:
    • Direct $1,400 checks to every person making $75,000 or less
    • Direct checks of $2,800 to every couple that files jointly and makes $150,000 or less OR $112,500 (or less) as head of household
    • An additional $1,400 for each qualifying child or dependent

Housing

  • $20 billion for emergency rental assistance with $152 million going to West Virginia
  • $4.5 billion for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)
  • $500 million for Low Income Water Assistance

Seniors

  • $1.4 billion for programs that assist older Americans with more than $9 million going to West Virginia that will directly provide senior nutrition services (including home-based delivered meals), support caregivers and invest in preventive services 

Vaccines, Testing and Contact Tracing

  • $15 billion for COVID-19 vaccines
  • $50 billion for COVID-19 testing and tracing
  • $10 billion for the Defense Production Act (DPA) for COVID-19 supplies 

Child Tax Credit

  • This bill allows parents to receive a tax credit of up to $3,600 per child under age 6 and $3,000 for children 17 and under – The tax credits are fully refundable (Americans can receive this amount as a refund from the IRS) and are available to every American with children regardless of income

Rural Health Providers

  • $8.5 billion for Provider Relief Fund to support rural health providers, including hospitals, clinics, health centers, home health, and long-term care centers
  • $7.6 billion for Community Health Centers for vaccine administration and distribution, testing, tracing, equipment and supplies, workforce, and infrastructure needs
  • $7.6 billion for grant awards to State, local, and territorial public health departments to establish and expand public health workforce
  • $500 million for rural healthcare grants to create an emergency pilot program to increase vaccine capacity and distribution
  • $1.4 billion for various programs to strengthen the healthcare workforce education programs and retention

Opioids

  • $3.32 billion to the Substance Abuse Prevention and Health Services Administration to address addiction and mental health

Small Businesses 

  • Provides $15 billion for SBA to administer additional Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) advance payments
  • Includes $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)
  • $25 billion for restaurants and $1.25 billion in additional funding for shuttered venues – two of the sectors most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Economic Development and Transportation

  • $15 billion for the third round of the Payroll Support Program for the airline industry – West Virginia contractors received $23 million through this program in the CARES Act
  • $8 billion for airports to cover operations, make payroll, and recover from the pandemic – critical for West Virginia’s airports
  • $3 billion for the Economic Development Administration (EDA) to help communities recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with 25% of funds dedicated to communities that have suffered job losses in the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation sectors

Food Assistance

  • Temporary boost the value of voucher benefits for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
  • Extends P-EBT program authorization through the summer months
  • $510 million for FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program

Veterans Assistance

  • $14.482 billion for healthcare services and additional resources to care for Veterans
  • $386 million to help get Veterans back to work by funding up to 12 months of rapid retraining assistance and a housing allowance for Veterans who are unemployed as a result of the pandemic
  • $272 million to mitigate the backlog in claims processing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic
  • $100 million in funding to accelerate VA’s supply chain modernization
  • $500 million to help states upgrade State Veterans Homes across the country with West Virginia state homes receiving approximately $2.2 million in emergency payments.

