Senate moves forward with NDAA, number of undocumented immigrants increases

A news release from Senator Capito reported that 133,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the border in May alone

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito said there’s been an approximately 156% increase of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border.

A news release from Senator Capito reported that 133,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the border in May alone. Capito reported the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed another motion earlier this week, will protect West Virginians and others while supporting United States troops.

Capito said the solution to what she is calling a border crisis is to provide supplemental funding. According to her, this funding would provide relief and shelter. She noted that the funding would ensure migrants are treated humanely.