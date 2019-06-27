Senate moves forward with NDAA, number of undocumented immigrants increases

West Virginia

A news release from Senator Capito reported that 133,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the border in May alone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito said there’s been an approximately 156% increase of undocumented immigrants crossing the southern border.

A news release from Senator Capito reported that 133,000 undocumented immigrants crossed the border in May alone. Capito reported the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed another motion earlier this week, will protect West Virginians and others while supporting United States troops.

Capito said the solution to what she is calling a border crisis is to provide supplemental funding. According to her, this funding would provide relief and shelter. She noted that the funding would ensure migrants are treated humanely.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Meet the Team

Anna Wiernicki

Brie Jackson

Alexandra Limon

Morgan Wright

Raquel Martin

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Download the Local DVM app!

iOS App Store
Google Play Store

LocalDVM App
Get your local news, weather and sports in the palm of your hands from across the area! Download the app on iTunes or Google Play today.