Sen. Manchin pushes for better mental health resources for veterans

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDVM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on people’s mental health but West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin shed a light on the veteran population during a Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday

Senator Manchin, who is a member of the committee, questioned a panel of veteran community experts and leaders about what is being done and can be improved in the future to help veterans who are feeling increasingly disconnected.

He pushed for better outreach by Veterans Affairs facilities to older veterans who have become disconnected during the COVID-19.

“With our older veteran population increasingly becoming disconnected from their communities over the pandemic, especially in rural areas such as West Virginia, many have lost a majority of their support networks,” Sen. Manchin said to the panel. “Just two months ago, we had a 70-year-old West Virginia Veteran commit suicide in the parking lot of a VA, which is unbelievable.”

Manchin also emphasized that Senate Bill 2661 or the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 was passed into law on October 17, 2020. This bill requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to designate 9-8-8 as the universal telephone number for a national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline.

“We have a national suicide prevention lifeline, 800-273-8255, and I don’t know how many people can memorize that one,” Sen. Manchin stated, “That’s why we passed the three-digit dialing code for a hotline, which won’t start until July 16, 2022.”

Sen. Manchin encouraged the VA to quickly implement and promote the 9-8-8 crisis hotline, citing that the current number could present problems in dire situations.