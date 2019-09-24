Sen. Manchin meets ROTC students over skype

"I can't wait to serve at the Naval Academy for my career."

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Service Academies from across the country talked with students who want to serve the United States in the future with the help of a senator.

Over 200 ROTC students gathered at Jefferson High school to skype personally with Senator Joe Manchin. He believes that it’s a valuable experience for students that want to serve our country, they can get a free education at the same time.

“When you can look at your faults and basically acknowledge your faults and also some of your failures and improve that, and not blame other people, that’s when you start building character,” said Manchin.

According to the Department of Defense’s Today’s Military site, there are almost 15,000 students enrolled between the top five service academies with an average of about 20% of those students being female. After talking with current ROTC students, they said they would definitely recommend it to others.

“I’d recommend it for someone because it really does affect your person,” said Airforce Jr. ROTC Cadet Colonel Abbigail White. “It helps you grow into someone who’s mature and helps you learn how to carry yourself.”

Students said the passion behind future military careers is simple, getting a chance to improve yourself and serve others.

“I’ve always just wanted to challenge myself, do more and wanted to become a better person myself and help other people become the person they want to be,” said Airforce Jr. ROTC Cadet Command Chief Master Sgt. Dylan Martinez.

Senator Manchin said he applauds every student who is striving to get an education, while preparing to serve their country.