Sen. Manchin in national spotlight on Capitol Hill economic plan

Kim Brown is a cyclist from Vermont visiting West Virginia and says he is following U.S. Joe Manchin’s vote on the economic package pending on Capitol Hill.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Congress is making its way back to the Nation’s Capital after the Labor Day recess, and eyes are on West Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin.

He appears to be a pivotal swing vote in the $3.5 trillion economic plan, which is coming under increasing fire from the business community due to all of the proposed tax hikes on corporate earnings. That revenue is supposed to fund an infrastructure package for roads, bridges, pipes and ports. It also includes a Medicare expansion, universal pre-kindergarten and funds to fight climate change.

A tourist from Vermont made a stop on his bicycle in Shepherdstown Tuesday afternoon and says he may be from Bernie Sanders’s home state, but he’s paying careful attention to West Virginia’s influential senator.

“The tax cuts that were enacted a couple of years ago under the Trump administration took away a tremendous amount of potential revenue which could have been used to fund this bill,” Kim Brown from Waterbury Center, Vermont, said.

While Manchin is surprised at the price tag of the economic plan, Senator Sanders says $3.5 trillion is not enough spending for all these programs; he favors a $6 trillion-dollar price tag.