Sen. Manchin explains relief for West Virginia under COVID bill passed by Congress

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) says the Covid relief sent to President Biden for his signature will deliver comprehensive relief to West Virginia households.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D – W.Va.) Tuesday outlined the benefits he expects will be signed into law under the federal COVID relief package

They include $1,400 checks to all households earning less than $75,000 with an additional $1,400 for each qualifying child or dependent. Child tax credits and dependent care credits are included in the legislation along with jobless assistance to more than 37,000 West Virginians.

“I worked with my counterparts on the Republican side,” said Manchin. “For over a month we went back and forth. A lot of their language, a lot of the things they were concerned about I was able to implement even though they weren’t signing on to the bill.”

The bill also makes funding available to the state for vaccines and Covid testing, aid to local governments, schools, broadband infrastructure assistance, low-income housing assistance, senior nutrition funding, rural health relief and opioid addiction treatment.