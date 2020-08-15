Sen. Manchin champions U.S. Postal Service after visits to local post offices

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin visited four U.S. Postal Service locations around his state.

With the election just around the corner and the country still in the midst of a pandemic, more people are looking to mail in their voting ballots this November. Senator Manchin called the recent actions of the administration “an all-out war” on the U.S. Postal Service.

Just a few weeks ago, several West Virginia post offices were closed unexpectedly and reports have surfaced that the Postal Service was considering changing their long standing practice of treating all election mail as first class mail.

This would not only result in slower delivery times but could put voters at risk for not receiving or even returning their ballots in time for the election.

Senator Manchin filed the Protect Our Services Today or POST Act to prevent post office closures during the middle of a crisis.

Senator Manchin stated, “The government has the responsibility to give those services to all people equally. That’s what the postal service has always done and that’s what it will always do if we protect them and make sure they’re able to do it.”

He went on to stress that the Postal Service is not only important for the mail-in ballots of this election, but for everyday life.

"Now is not the time to play politics with our mail. People need their medicine. People need their checks. And yes – people need their ballots to vote."

Senator Manchin has been a champion of the Postal Service since 2011 and vows to continue his work to protect rural post offices across America.