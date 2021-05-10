Sen. Joe Manchin to meet with Pres. Joe Biden at White House

WASHINGTON (WOWK)—West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is set to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Monday, Manchin’s office confirmed.

The meeting is said to be at 4:30 p.m., and they will discuss Biden’s American Jobs Plan and the importance of infrastructure, especially in the state of West Virginia.

Joe Manchin has played a pivotal role in the Democratic Party as of late, pushing the party toward the center on most legislation. Given the party’s tiny majority in the Senate, Manchin’s vote has become one of the most important on Capitol Hill.

Manchin was recently named Most Bipartisan Senator for the third year in a row by CQ Roll Call’s bipartisan Congressional rankings, and he is thought to be a key player in coming to bipartisan agreement on a national infrastructure plan.