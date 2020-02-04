Sen. Joe Manchin says Senate should censure President Trump

Manchin said he thinks it's a good option for senators who don't want to remove Trump from office

To impeach– or not to impeach? For West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, that’s the question he says he still doesn’t have an answer to.

Instead, the Democrat is offering up a third option: censure. In other words, a public reprimand. On the Senate floor Monday, he said he thinks it’s a good option for senators who don’t want to remove Trump from office.

“I must be realistic. I see no path to the 67 votes required to impeach president trump and haven’t since this trial started. However, I do believe a bipartisan majority of this body would vote to censure President Trump for his actions in this manner,” said Sen. Manchin. “Censure would allow this body to unite across party lines and as an equal branch of government to formally denounce the president’s actions and hold him accountable. His behavior can not go unchecked by the Senate and censure would allow a bipartisan statement condemning his unacceptable behavior in the strongest terms.”

Manchin introduced a resolution for censure, but it’s unlikely to go anywhere considering he’d need to get an agreement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to get a vote on it.