Sen. Joe Manchin remembers cancer research advocate and philanthropist Betty Puskar

WASHINGTON (WBOY) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV, issued a statement Monday following the recent death of long time breast cancer research and treatment advocate Betty Puskar.
Puskar started the Betty Puskar Cancer Care and Support Fund through the WVU Cancer Institute and has the Betty Puskar Breast Care Center named in her honor.
“Gayle and I send our hearts out to Betty’s family for our shared loss of this wonderful, selfless person. Betty was a tireless advocate for breast cancer research and treatment in West Virginia and a truly dedicated friend to so many people, including myself and Gayle. Her work to raise cancer awareness and her efforts to build the first breast cancer treatment center in West Virginia will be remembered for generations to come. I am lucky to have called Betty a dear friend for many years and we are forever thankful for her diligent work across the state. Gayle and I, like all West Virginians, will keep Betty’s family, friends, and loved ones in our prayers.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-WV