Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to bipartisan infrastructure package

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM)– West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D), who has played a major role in discussions of the infrastructure package, says that despite having to make compromises the package is a testament that if we work hard enough we can accomplish heavy challenges in a bipartisan way.

Sen. Manchin said the biggest difference West Virginians will see from this plan are: improvements in roads bridges, broadband, water systems, electric power sectors, airports, public transit, and passenger rails.

“If it’s put on the floor I think it will pass,” said Sen. Manchin. “Now if democrats voted against it strictly because we’re not getting everyone to commit to the other bill that’s wrong, you have to earn that support.”

Sen. Manchin also emphasized the need to streamline permitting process to get things done on time or within budget since he sees infrastructure as a national defense mechanism.