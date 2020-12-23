Sen. Joe Manchin pushes for COVID testing ahead of potential holiday travel

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — With Christmas just days away, Senator Joe Manchin is encouraging residents to get tested for COVID-19 before seeing family or potentially traveling for the holidays.

“Come get tested, please. It gives you a peace of mind and definitely when you’re going to visit your loved ones right now, the holidays,” Sen. Manchin stated. “It’ll give them a peace of mind knowing that you’re tested and hopefully, you’re negative on that.”

However, the Health Officer of the Jefferson County Health Department recommends otherwise.

“The big piece is when you’re near another person who you normally wouldn’t be around, you’ve increased your risk of being exposed to infection,” Dr. Terrence Reidy explained. “Or if you happened to be infected, spread the disease.”

He stated that 40% of people who have COVID-19 could see no symptoms. He also explained that people might feel obligated to attend family gatherings, whether they are planned or spontaneous, for the fear of missing out.

Dr. Reidy also emphasized that a negative COVID test does not ensure that you do not have the virus. He explained that it takes time for the virus to be visible on the test and that one could become infected after taking a test.

Dr. Reidy stressed that not traveling can help prevent hospitals from becoming overrun following the holiday season.

A spokesperson for Senator Manchin stated that he made the announcement to encourage all West Virginians to use all precautions possible during the holidays.