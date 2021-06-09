Sen. Joe Manchin driving the agenda in Nation’s Capital

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia has a powerful voice in the nation’s capital – something the state hasn’t seen since West Virginia Senator Robert Byrd was majority leader.

Joe Manchin is dominating national news coverage in Washington as a dissenting voice in the Senate Democratic Caucus. Most recently he broke ranks with the party over the sweeping voting rights bill on Capitol Hill. He is a lone wolf in the party to protect the filibuster, the parliamentary tactic to stall debate. How do Democrats back home feel about all the attention their senator is showering on the Mountain State?

Kenny Roberts, Berkeley County Democratic Party chair, said, “I certainly believe he prides himself in being a conservative Democrat. But he needs to make sure he understands, that there’s an understanding, he has a commitment to the folks that voted for him to be in office.”

Manchin succeeded Byrd in the Senate after a caretaker briefly held the seat for a short time. He is a former governor and served in the state legislature before that.