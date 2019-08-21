Sen. Joe Manchin calls on President Donald Trump to make America safe again

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is calling on President Donald Trump to “make America safe again” by addressing the current gun control issues.

Manchin and other members of Congress have been promoting different bills concerning tougher background checks on citizens buying guns. One bill in particular “The Red Flag Bill” gives family members an opportunity to notify proper authorities if they are concerned about them being a threat to society and will be investigated.

“These are things that everybody is looking at, democrats and republicans, but I repeat, if the president wants to make America safe again, he has to be the person standing up giving the republican colleagues the cover and courage to do what’s right,” said Manchin.

Rumors have circulated whether or not Manchin will make a run for Governor of West Virginia.

Tune into “Issues and Insiders with Mark Kraham” on Saturday at 8 a.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. right here on WDVM 25.