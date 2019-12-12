Sen. Capito urges protection from tariff impact

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — A meeting among business leaders in the West Virginia state capital in Charleston this week underscored the impacts of Trump administration tariffs on Mountain State products.

Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch underscored the adverse impact from U.S.-Chinese trade policies on hardwoods and automotive parts, in particular.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R – W.Va.), speaking by satellite feed, said Wednesday that she is pressing the office of the U.S. Trade Representative to provide relief to affected West Virginia industry.

Gaunch says business leaders in the state are trying to be patient over the trade tensions but it is frustrating.

Congress is in the home stretch of its 2019 session and is expected to consider impeachment of the president early next.