Sen. Capito to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced she is quarantining herself. The action comes after she was notified of exposure to a person who tested positive for coronavirus.
Sen. Capito was tested for the virus but the results were not back as of 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. The Senator said she intends to follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Capitol Attending Physician.
“I learned recently that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution. I will make the test result public when it is available.”U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
