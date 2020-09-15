Sen. Capito to quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) -- Politically-minded students at Shepherd University in West Virginia's eastern panhandle are working to get you to the polls this fall.

Because of the coronavirus students at Shepherd were sent home abruptly in the spring semester. But with fall here, and strict social distancing protocols in place on campus, classes are earnestly back in session and students are following their passions. For the Young Democrats on campus that means getting to the polls. And for inspiration, their party's nominee for the Second Congressional District paid a call on them during a campaign swing through the region.

"We need to be listening to the issues that they care about," says Cathy Kunkel, Democratic nominee for Congress from the Second District. "And it's really exciting. They are mobilizing so hard even in the midst of this pandemic to make sure young folks get to the polls by November."