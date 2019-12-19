Sen. Capito says spending needs outweigh budget restraint for now

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — With Congress in the home stretch for its 2019 session, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says concerns about the federal deficit, for now, will have to take a back seat to funding needs in West Virginia.

Capitol Hill is a beehive of activity this week with impeachment on the front burner in the House and a trillion-dollar-plus budget bill working its way through the Senate.

While Capito says her eye is on growing federal deficits, the needs for miners’ pensions, health care and the opioid crisis are just too critical to cut funding.

Rolling into this hectic sprint to finish the people’s business, the West Virginia lawmaker just returned from representing her state as part of a congressional delegation at the World War II Battle of the Bulge gravesites. The senator’s late father, former West Virginia Governor Arch A. Moore, Jr., was a decorated World War II veteran.