Sen. Capito, Manchin announce funding for WV habitats

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $398,937 to support two projects that will improve the quality and connectivity of forest and freshwater habitats in West Virginia.

The funding is made available as part of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Program’s 2020 Grant Slate.

The individual awards include:

Sustainable Forestry Initiative – $199,856. This project will help develop effective strategies to engage institutional landowners and family landowners in West Virginia in implementation of dynamic forest block management that benefits forest bird species. This project will improve 7,650 acres of forest habitat.

Friends of the Cheat – $199,081. This project will reconnect historic riverine habitat for eastern hellbender, eastern brook trout and freshwater mussels, and reduce sedimentation to improve water quality on the mainstream of the Cheat River.

West Virginia is known across the country as ‘wild and wonderful’ – a state teeming with wildlife and abundant natural splendor. Taking steps to protect our wildlife and their habitat helps maintain a major aspect of our culture and will help preserve our state for the next generation. I’m thankful for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, particularly their Central Appalachia Habitat Stewardship Program for supporting our state’s landscape and wildlife.” Sen. Capito (R-W.Va.)