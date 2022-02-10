Sen. Capito backs nuclear power for West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito voiced her support for a new source of power for the Mountain State.

West Virginia has long been powered by coal and Senator Capito’s support comes just days after Governor Jim Justice signed legislation ending the ban on nuclear power in the state. The legislation was first enacted in 1996.

Sen. Capito says the prospect of nuclear energy could be a step towards a smaller environmental footprint and more jobs to build and then run those nuclear power plants. She also highlighted the state and the country need to create and maintain energy independence, meaning the country can rely on energy and power sources produced in the United States.

“I want us to be a part of the green future. We’ve always been on the innovative side of energy production,” Sen. Capito explained. “If you look at nuclear power, it’s several thousands of jobs to build their billion-dollar projects and actually nuclear plants require more people to run them and to sustain them than a coal plant.”

She also stated that she understands the challenges that could come with a transition to or introduction of a different form of power to her state. She believes that carbon capture sequestration, or the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The reduction of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is a step towards reducing global climate change.

“I’m still very much in support of moving forward with carbon capture sequestration to keep our coal plants open and working because we know that’s baseline fuel and when it’s cold out like it has been, you can’t turn the wind-up and you can’t turn the sun up,” Sen. Capito explained. “You need this baseline and right now that’s being provided by coal and natural gas. I think that there are new innovations in nuclear. There are ways to make it safer or ways to shrink the plant size to get more power for fewer acreage, I just think it has to be part of the mix.”

Sen. Capito didn’t give any exact locations where she thinks any potential nuclear power plants would best fit but says she is excited at the prospect of welcoming the new power source into the state.