Select Tractor Supply Company stores to offer free WiFi in parking lots

W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Attorney General and Tractor Supply Company made a huge announcement on Thursday that will help residents across the state.

Select Tractor Supply Company stores across West Virginia will now be offering free wifi in the parking lots of their stores. The company paired with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to expand access to internet across the Mountain State.

Attorney General Morrisey stated that the program is an immediate but short-term alternative for those needing internet access for schoolwork, telemedicine appointments, business purposes and to connect with friends or family.

The WiFi will be available during business hours. Those wishing to access a broadband hotspot should visit a participating store’s parking lot, search their device for available WiFi networks, and accept the user agreement. Streaming will not be available.

Participating stores are located in Beckley, Belle, Berkeley Springs, Bluefield, Buckhannon, Charles Town, Clarksburg, Elkins, Follansbee, Hurricane, Lavalette, Logan, Martinsburg, Moorefield, Morgantown, New Martinsville, Oak Hill, Parkersburg, Ripley, Romney, Summersville, Weston, and Wheeling.

Tractor Supply Company is looking to expand the broadband access program to locations in Glen Dale, Keyser, Kingwood, Ronceverte, and Spencer.

The Attorney General warned users to exercise routine precautions when using public Wi-Fi. Users should avoid accessing bank records or conducting financial transactions on a public network, as well as avoid any unfamiliar links that may contain malware and make sure any web address starts with https:// to verify a secure connection.