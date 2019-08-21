Search for hit-and-run driver after overnight crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Martinsburg man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night with multiple injuries, after a hit-and-run accident in Hedgesville.

The accident occurred around 11:25 p.m. near the 2100 block of Route 9, just West of Welltown School Road, according to authorities.

The unknown vehicle, struck Andrew Grantham, 31, as he was walking westbound on Route 9.

Grantham suffered a fractured ankle and a lacerated head. He was transported to Berkeley Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Chief Deputy David Wilson, of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, says that area is prone to accidents being that it is not well lit, high volumes of traffic including windy roads.

The vehicle is believed to be of large capacity and is missing a passenger-side mirror section.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 267-7000, ext. 7103 and speak with Captain Johnson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call Berkeley County Crime Solvers at (304) 267-4999.