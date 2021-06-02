Scooter driver struck by car, dies at hospital

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian driving an electric scooter and another passenger vehicle.

At around 9:12 p.m. on Tuesday night, officers with the Sheriff’s Department responded to the intersection near Diesel Avenue and Shepherdstown Road (Route 45) to a reported vehicle crash involving a moped and a passenger vehicle. The initial investigation indicated that a pedestrian operating an electric scooter had been struck by a vehicle. When the accident occurred, both the pedestrian and the passenger vehicle were traveling eastbound on Shepherdstown Road.

The passenger vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, struck the scooter on the driver’s side of the vehicle, causing significant injury. The driver of the Sentra remained on the scene after the accident.

The pedestrian driving the electric scooter, who has been identified as 48-year-old James Miller of Martinsburg, was transported to Winchester Medical Center but was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the accident.

This investigation remains ongoing and anyone who may have any information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 267-7000.