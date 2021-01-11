Schools still on to return to in-person learning; winter sports to begin March 3

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he is signing an executive order allowing schools to return to in-person learning beginning Jan. 19.

This order will affect 8th grade or below for public, private and Christian schools. He says 9th through 12th grade will not go to school in person if the county is in the red.

The governor says the State Board of Education will provide additional guidance later this week. He also says medical experts will be advising him on an expansion of the orange zone. He says the medical experts believe exposure in schools is minimal with guidelines, especially for 8th grade and below.

In addition, Justice says he’d been in contact with the WVSSAC, games will be allowed to begin March 3, with practices beginning on Feb. 14. for schools who have in-person classes. To participate in games, teams must have 14 practices before they can play. Schools in red or on remote learning will not be able to play in games.