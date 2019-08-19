School-wide pep rally kicks off First day of School

"It was actually so much fun."

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM)– Students at Charles Town Middle School ended their first day of classes Monday with a school-wide pep rally.

Students and staff danced to music and competed in games as a part of a school-wide assembly with everyone cheering on the participants. Staff said the purpose of the pep rally is to start the school year off strong and to create positive bonds between teachers and students.

“You can hear them now they’re out there singing so I know they’re having fun, you can tell it,” said 8th-grade student Macie Byrd. “I’m excited to see my friends, the work, not so much but I’m glad to be back at school.”

Many students said the pep rally got them excited to see what’s in store for the rest of the year.

