Save the Bay supporters frustrated by West Virginia’s lack of commitment

West Virginia has yet to sign a multi-state compact to protect the Chesapeake Bay, a concern to many in the Mountain State.

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — You may have heard the expression “Save the Bay:” it’s an important regional concern for the states which surround the Chesapeake.

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia all have a stake in the quality of the bay’s water and have signed a compact to protect surrounding watersheds from dumping contaminants into the bay, but West Virginia has yet to sign the dotted line, a concern to environmentalists in the Mountain State.

“I doubt whether the legislature will even get a role in whether or not the accord is signed,” said Danny Lutz, conservation district supervisor for the eastern panhandle region of West Virginia. “Actually, I think it’s going to be public pressure that persuades Governor Justice to have West Virginia step into the 21st century and do what we need to do.”

The compact is designed to prevent agricultural runoff from surrounding states from polluting the aquatic life and recreational value of the bay.