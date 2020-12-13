Santa cruises through Village of Barboursville

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – While Santa’s been up at the North Pole checking his list twice most of the season, on Saturday he took a cruise through the village of Barboursville, West Virginia.

With Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum at the wheel, Santa stopped by several houses to visit excited children anxiously awaiting his arrival.



Santa visits area children in the Village of Barboursville this year. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s visits with Santa have been from a distance, but the holiday spirit is still alive. Several kids say they were glad to see him one more time before Christmas Day.

It was pretty exciting and I really liked it. Ava Adkins, Barboursville resident

It was pretty cool. Maddie Beasley

Santa will be making appearances before Christmas Day both at the local Huntington Mall and the Charleston Town Center.