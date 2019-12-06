Santa Beards Behind the Badge raises funds for children

Officials say the money raised will go towards the Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center in Martinsburg, WV.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With the end of no-shave November, a local sheriff’s office in the Eastern Panhandle is continuing the movement coinciding with the season of giving.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is taking a new spin for growing out beards during the month of December. They’re calling it, “Santa Beards Behind the Badge” and for ladies, that means donning colorful nails.

The goal is to raise $1,000, according to officials. The money will fund services for the Safe Haven Child Advocacy Center in Martinsburg, which aides law enforcement and officials in the investigation and treatment of child abuse.

“We wanted to do something a little different than no-shave November,” said Captain Brendan Hall.

Ami Sirbaugh is a Forensic Interviewer and Family Advocate at the Child Advocacy Center.

“We’re really excited to partner with Capt. Hall,” said Sirbaugh. “We’ve worked with [him] for many years, numerous years since the child advocacy center came into effect.”

“Over the years I’ve become a big believer in that program. It’s fantastic. They really help us out a lot in these cases involving children that have been abused. It makes our cases stronger and helps us when we get to court,” said Hall.

Hall says, this is the first, Santa Beards Behind the Badge fundraiser and they plan on continuing this for years to come.