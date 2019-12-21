Salvation Army in Martinsburg holds annual Angel Tree distribution

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army in Martinsburg hosted its annual Angel Tree Distribution on Friday.

Boxes of food, gifts and more were handed out to families in multiple counties throughout West Virginia. Officials from the non profit say they hand out angel tree gifts to over 300 families which includes over 500 children. The goal with this event is to help teach lower income families on how to better use their resources when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle.

“Clients can know how to better use a food bank and also their food stamps more nutritiously,” Major Tracey Guilliams said.

“It takes health and food and healthy eating beyond the walls of our clinic and we are able to reach a lot of families this way,” Dr. Sarah Moerschel said. The non profit says any angel tree gifts left over will be given to anyone who needs them.