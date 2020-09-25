Salango visits Eastern Panhandle

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The democratic gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Jim Justice visited the Eastern Panhandle on September 25th.

Ben Salango visited the Martinsburg train station on Friday to meet with voters and hear their concerns ahead of the upcoming election.

Some residents stressed to the Democratic nominee that traffic and infrastructure issues have been clogging the area.

“There are infrastructure issues. There are traffic issues. I understand off of I-81, there are a lot of problems with the infrastructure. So that’s what we’re getting out this weekend and seeing and just meeting and talking to a bunch of different people.”

Salango stated that those issues have come from a “Lack of planning and a lack of attention from the state of West Virginia.”

The Democratic nominee also called the Eastern Panhandle “an economic driver for the state of West Virginia.

“There’s a lot going on in the eastern panhandle. It’s an economic driver for the state of West Virginia, yet a lot of that money does not come back into the eastern panhandle. And so people are frustrated.”

He stated that the recently passed Roads to Prosperity funding has not been used in areas that need restructuring and aid. He claims that the funds have been used to benefit the infrastructure and roads around Gov. Justice’s businesses.

Salango is running against Governor Jim Justice, Erica Kolenich, Daniel Lutz, and Quintin Gerard Caldwell.