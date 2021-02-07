Saint Albans residents pick up trash behind local business

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Dozens of Saint Albans residents and their kids woke up Saturday morning to pick up trash.

Some are members of the group West Virginia Litter Getters which typically focuses on rivers in the outskirts of the Kanawha Valley.

On Saturday, however, they were in drier terrain behind a local Saint Albans business.

“We found a tire already which isn’t surprising; mostly it’s just wrappers and trash and stuff that you would find in your car and clothing from some of the encampments,” said Susan Marker who was there with her daughter.

Jason Garretson is a Saint Albans resident who organized the clean-up on Facebook.

“We’d just come down that road and it’s visible,” said Garretson.

He says litter at this scale around or behind local businesses is a statewide problem, and he’d like property owners to be more proactive about cleaning up.

“I’d say between the homeless people and people not paying their garbage bills they throw it here, maybe the businesses should start locking up their dumpsters put a chain across it or something,” he said.

Garretson says the next step is working with the Saint Albans Mayor to clean up the city.

More than a dozen trash bags they collected Saturday morning is just the beginning.

The group is hoping to instill better habits in the younger generation, many brought their kids with them to help Saturday.

“We want our city to stay clean, especially for the younger generation, we want them to understand that littering is not a good thing,” said Marker.