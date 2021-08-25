Safety initiatives increase to help cut down on speeding and accidents on I-81

BERKELEY COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — WVU Medicine-East, Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police are teaming up to cut down on speeding and accidents on I-81.

In data reviewed from January 1, 2020, through July 15, 2021, more than 400 crashes were reported on I-81 with at least 9 fatalities.

Safety initiatives to cut those numbers down include a focus on educating the public on safe driving techniques, signage, and a request from the governor and state lawmakers for funding.

Senators Patricia Rucker and Craig Blair joining the safety initiative efforts as Berkeley County officials plan to push for a change in state law on allowing picture-taking speed cams on I-81.

Two speed monitoring trailers were placed on the Berkeley County stretch of I-81 on Wednesday, one on the southbound side at the 11-mile marker and the other on the northbound side at the 9.5-mile marker.

