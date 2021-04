EASTERN PANHANDLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Eastern Panhandle Transit Authority (EPTA) said that they will be suspending Route 18 on Tuesday.

EPTA said that they have a demand response service that anyone who often uses Route 18 can request. These people can schedule the ride by calling (304) 263-0876, option 1.

