Roadside litter program reaches milestone in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Berkeley County’s Roadside Litter Pickup program reached a new milestone in the amount of trash collected from the area.

Participants of the roadside litter program have collected 5,000 bags of trash since the program’s creation in 2018. The program was created in conjunction with the county’s correctional system to allow individuals in the system to do community service hours through the program.

County officials also want to remind the public that littering is illegal and damages the environment and community.

