Road reopens after house fire caused closure in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A road in Huntington has reopened after a house fire closed it for a few hours Saturday morning.

The call on the house came in around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 on 8th Ave and the 1700 block of 18th Street. The house was fully engulfed by the fire.

Firefighters on scene say they were able to contain the flames and only the vacant house was damaged.

Officials say the house was vacant and no injuries were reported.



Huntington fire marshal Mat Winters says December through February is their busiest time of the year. Due to the cold, the homeless population, who enter the homes to take shelter, have been known to do whatever they can to stay warm.

People are trying to survive. They do a little bit more risky activities to stay warm than they normally would. Mat Winters, Huntington fire marshal

The city of Huntington recently announced in October their new demolition program for vacant homes in the area. Issues like structure fires were among the list of reasons for taking action.

Fortunately, today’s fire did not result in any injuries or damage to other neighboring homes. However, a portion of 8th Avenue had to be closed while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters take the risk of injury or in severe cases, death anytime they leave the station. By demolishing these buildings, the city will not only protect those who protect us, but also area residents from future hazards.