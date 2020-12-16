Road conditions worsen along I-81 in the Eastern Panhandle.

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday afternoon, Martinsburg roads have become more and more impassible down I-81. While our journey was to take us to Inwood and then onto Winchester, road conditions were so treacherous; Meteorologist Derek Bowen decided it was best to return to Hagerstown rather than carry onward to Winchester.

Above was the coverage at 12:30. Below was the hit at 12:50 p.m. Conditions continued to deteriorate with snow rates up to an inch per hour. Within the first fifteen minutes of Bowen’s parking, a quarter of an inch of snow fell! Total snowfall in Martinsburg during the 12 o’clock hour varied from 2-3 inches.

In total, Bowen witnessed at least 3 accidents between 11:30 and 3 p.m. All were one vehicle crashes, two of which involved jackknifed tractor-trailers!