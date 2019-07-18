Road closure in Bunker Hill

West Virginia

by: Anthony Deng

Posted: / Updated:

BUNKER HILL, W.Va. (WDVM) — Giles Mill Road is closed near the intersection at Cheshire Road for a possible structure fire, authorities said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National
More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News