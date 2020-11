CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WDVM) -- Governor Jim Justice, elected as a Democrat in 2016, was re-elected tonight as a Republican, Associated Press projects. He defeated Democratic Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, making his first run for statewide office.

Salango had the backing of the Democratic Party establishment and political muscle of the state teachers’ union and school service personnel. But it was not enough to offset the power of incumbency Justice exercised, especially with a $1.25 billion kitty from federal CARES funding that Justice used to finance local infrastructure projects in every corner of the state in the closing weeks of the campaign.