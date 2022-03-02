JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Firefighters and EMS personnel are a crucial part of our everyday safety. Still, in Jefferson County, first responders say their resources are being put at risk by their very own county commission.

According to an independent study done by Fitch & Associates in 2021, in Jefferson County, the average response time for an EMS call took around 10 minutes from when you called 911 to when an ambulance showed up at your door. A new proposal from the Jefferson County Commission could increase that time to a minimum of 15 minutes of travel time, which does not include the 911 call and the time it takes to dispatch an ambulance. It’s an operating system local first responders say could be detrimental to the county.

Marshall DeMeritt, Chief of Shepherdstown EMS, says that one of the proposals in the report could put residents at risk, especially if they are experiencing a medical emergency. The proposal would increase driving and subsequently response time and decrease the number of ambulances operating in the county from 13 to around 4 or 5. He explained that the American Heart Association says for every minute a person is under cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10 percent. In addition, under the current response time, Jefferson County EMS will likely reach the patient in time.

“You could say this proposal of 15 minutes of travel time could take away any chance of survival for a citizen in Jefferson County having a cardiac arrest,” Chief DeMeritt said.

Last year, the Jefferson County Commission hired a third-party consulting service, Fitch & Associates, to evaluate the EMS services in the county but have not yet made any decisions from the results. County Commission Vice President Steve Stolipher says that because the county provides staffing for emergency services, they wanted to know how they performed.

“We just wanted to have a third-person perspective to where we need to have staffing and put staffing and how we can do it efficiently,” Stolipher said. “If you go with a more consolidated system, you can see that you can do more with less.”

Stolipher also said that the county does not need 13 ambulances when 4 or 5 could be sufficient. He says the county employs four full-time EMTs who are on call for 24 hours shifts and 1 EMT who is on call for a 12-hour shift. He also says that the data presented by Fitch & Associates details the four ambulances can cover 99.7 percent of all of the rings in the county.

Local first responders say they were not included or notified of this study until it was released late last year. Chief DeMerrit explains one proposal could eliminate the interchangeable dispatch system of career staff who are dual trained to respond to both e-m-s and fire calls. Instead, he says the proposal would shift the career staff to react solely to EMT calls, putting stress on volunteer firefighters and creating the potential need to employ more career firefighters.

“They [the County Commission] will try to sell this to the county as efficient but what it really means is cheap,” Chief DeMerrit says.

Vice President Stolipher says the county does not need the 13 ambulances currently working. County commission. He says that eliminating the extra ambulances could save money for the volunteer stations and the county.

Captain Billy McDonald of the Independent Fire Company out of Ranson, West Virginia, says that a minimum number of firefighters are required for different fire calls regardless of career or volunteer status. If one of the proposals is approved or enacted, this could not only put first responders at risk on calls but could cause smaller companies to dissolve completely.

“If this happens, it will put the volunteers operating at a subpar level that’s going to put firefighters and EMTs in grave dangers on the fire incidents,” Capt. McDonald said. “The citizens of Jefferson County are also going to suffer at the end of this.”

Some residents in the county feel the same way as their first responders. For example, EMTs responded to an emergency involving Jefferson County resident Danny Chiotos. He says he is thankful for the work the EMTs and first responders carry out around the county and is grateful they assisted him during his time of need.

Every minute that’s added to their response time is a minute that someone could die,” Chiotos said. “I see this as a huge threat to people here in the county just to save a buck.”

Local first responders say they hope the county commission will meet with them before taking further steps about this proposal. The County Commission will be holding a public hearing on Thursday afternoon in Charles Town. The hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. in the County Commission Meeting Room in the Old Charles Town Meeting Room at 200 E. Washington St., Charles Town, WV.