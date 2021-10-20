Resource officer given special gift from students

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Students from James Rumsey Technical School presented the Jefferson High School Resource Officer, Sergeant Benjamin Williams, with a hand-crafted wooden blue-line flag.

The gift was made by the carpentry class at James Rumsey and is a token of their appreciation to Williams for supporting them and keeping students at Jefferson High School safe. Williams has been the resource officer at Jefferson for five years.

The carpentry class made the wooden flags for every school resource officer in the Eastern Panhandle.

