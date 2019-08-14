Resist Rockwool protesters head to D.C.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A group of Rockwool protesters headed to D.C. on Wednesday morning to voice their concerns over the manufacturing facility under development in Jefferson County.

The “Resist Rockwool” group made their voices heard outside of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), based in D.C.

This in a response to a letter by the institute’s President, William Bates who confirmed his support for the Rockwool facility.

Those who made the trip say, their protesting is part of a larger strategy to reach all of Rockwool’s relationships around the nation.

“For folks like the AIA who talk about support for sustainability, who talk about a green future, we need them to own up and end the mistake they made partnering with Rockwool,” said Martinsburg resident, Stewart Acuff.

Bates’ letter also goes on to say, they will “continue to encourage our colleagues at Rockwool to provide care and compassion to the communities affected by the construction, occupation and operations of the facility.”