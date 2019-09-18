Resist Rockwool President to walk across Denmark in protest

Even with a disability, Tracy Danzey says it wont stop her from walking to Denmark

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — A Jefferson County woman is taking the steps to help protect her West Virginia community against the Rockwool plant.

The President of Resist Rockwool, Tracy Danzey says this is a personal mission for her, traveling to Denmark. She has helped lead many protests to stop the Danish Rockwool plant from being built in Jefferson County.

People gathered in front of the Jefferson County Court House to listen to Danzey’s story and mission. She says after suffering from a tragic accident involving heavy industry she decided to take her protests to another level.

“I have a leg and a hip missing from my body because of cancer because of industry, this is a personal battle for me and I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Danzey said.

Danzey will be traveling to Denmark to talk to Danish leaders about the negative impact she feels the plant will have on the community.

“The way that they are setting up their facility with no real care for the people, we would like their support and we would like to start with that.”

Even with a disability Danzey says it won’t stop her from walking 70 miles to Copenhagen. She will be covering five to seven miles a day.

“We’re looking forward to meeting the Danes where they are and hearing what they have to say, it’s going to be uncomfortable and that’s ok that’s part of the journey.”

Danzey says she has a deep love for her West Virginia community and will do whatever it takes to protect it.

“We don’t believe the Danish government or the Danish people intend to export their pollution to other countries, and we would like to have a conversation about that.” Danzey will begin her journey to Denmark in October.