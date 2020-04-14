Rescue operation under way to free trapped coal miner in Taylor County

West Virginia
GRAFTON, W.Va. – Emergency crews are on scene of an incident at the Leer Mining Complex, in Taylor County, Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., a call came into the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center that two coal miners were trapped at the Arch Coal facility near Grafton.

As of 5:00 a.m. one miner was able to get himself out, while a rescue mission was under way to free the second miner, according to 911 officials.

The Grafton Fire Department and Taylor County EMS were called to the mine.

No other immediate details were available. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

