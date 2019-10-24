Rescue horse shot and killed, police searching for suspects

Police say the incident happened sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — A rescue horse who went by the name of ‘Big Ben’ was shot and killed, and now the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects. ​ ​ ​

Police say the incident happened Wednesday at Shamrock Farm in Kearneysville sometime between noon and 1:30 p.m.

Investigators say this was a deliberate act, because the animal was shot in the head.

Patrick Glenn, an employee at the farm, says he heard shots around that time.

“An hour and a half after I heard the shots, my boss texted me and said someone had called and said one of the horses was down, and wanted me to go check on it,” he said.

Glenn discovered the male horse dead. ​ ​ ​

“He was definitely a gentle giant,” said Glenn. “He didn’t do anything to get on anybody’s nerves. He pretty much stayed to himself.”​ ​

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office or Animal Control. ​