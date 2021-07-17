Rescue crews searching for man in Shenandoah River

HARPERS FERRY, W. Va. (WDVM) — Officials say a man fell into the Shenandoah River on Saturday evening but did not resurface for at least 5 minutes.

According to a supervisor at the Jefferson County Communications Center, rescue crews were dispatched at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday but the water rescue was called off at around 7:30 p.m. due to severe weather.

Officials do not know how the man fell into the water in the first place and a spokesperson from the Blue Ridge Volunteer Fire Company told WDVM they were told the male victim knew how to swim but had gone under and not re-surfaced for at least 5 minutes.

The identity of the male victim has not yet been released.

Crews will return to the Shenandoah River on Sunday morning to resume the search and possible recovery efforts.

Residents should be advised that Shannondale Springs Road off of Mission Road near Shannondale will be closed off to the public.