Deputies: Victim shot outside her home in Berkeley County

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article said Deisel Ave is in Tuscarora. While Google Maps considers it to be in Tuscarora, we have edited it to say Berkeley County to avoid any confusion.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A female victim was shot outside her home on Diesel Avenue in Berkeley County on Thursday night, police said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said a female person was shot outside her home off of Shepherdstown Rd by a male suspect who fled the scene in a white/silver sedan. Authorities say there was a second male person in the fleeing car. The victim was flown to a hospital in Fairfax, Virginia to be treated for her injuries. The sheriff’s office did not reveal the ages of anyone involved.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

