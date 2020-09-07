Reopening West Virginia schools questioned in light of COVID-19 infection surge

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — With West Virginia now leading the nation with the highest “RT” quotient, legislative leaders are questioning the reopening of public schools Tuesday.

The RT quotient refers to how fast the coronavirus spreads. The rate on college campuses in the Mountain State has led to a rocky start for the fall semester. And at least nine West Virginia counties will have to delay returning to elementary through high school classes Tuesday due to dangerous levels of positive COVID-19 tests. Eastern Panhandle State Senator John Unger (D – Jefferson, Berkeley) doesn’t want elementary and secondary schools to have the same experience.

“I pray that’s not going to be the case for our K through 12 schools as they open up,” says Unger, “because once again the state government said we were ready for higher education. Well, they were wrong.”

Pennsylvania, South Dakota, and Alabama are trailing West Virginia as the states with the highest RT quotients in the U.S.