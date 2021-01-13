Rental help for landlord and renters amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Rental assistance will soon be administered to renters and landlords in West Virginia in late January.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, administered by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund, will provide direct financial assistance to renters who lost their jobs, had their income reduced, or suffered a significant loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice says they are also working with the U.S. State Treasury on this program.

The governor says the program is not open yet and he does not know specifically when the money will come in. Funds from the United States Treasury funds are expected to be advanced to the state in late January.

At this time, Justice says he is awaiting further guidance on the program from the treasury. The guidelines are expected to be announced in a few days.

For more information on the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, please visit The West Virginia Housing Develop Fund officials website.