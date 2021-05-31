Remembering those who died for our country at the WV Veterans Cemetery

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At the West Virginia State Veterans Cemetery in Kanawha County, a Memorial Day service was held for those who died defending this country.

The ceremony also included the traditional retirement of flags that are worn and tattered.

“These flags have flown over our country, and they been wore out. And they need to be retired properly. They’ve also been on caskets,” said Don Ryan, President, Donel C. Kinnard Honor Guard.

I was even allowed to retire a flag in honor for my daughter, who is currently serving in the U.S. Army. In the cemetery, everyone was sharing their stories. Veteran Mike Davis brought his 6-year-old son, James, to mourn the loss of a friend.

“My friend Jeremy Brown lost his life overseas in the War on Terrorism. And I went to high school with him. I’m just trying to teach James it’s very personal what people have done for us, to keep us safe,” said Mike Davis, a military veteran.

Charles Ferrell served in the U.S. Navy, but he’s not the only one in his family to serve.

“And my elder son was in the U.S. Army. He passed away and he’s buried out here, so we came to, for my son,” said Charles Ferrell, a U.S. Navy Veteran.

The Donel C. Kinnard Cemetery is named after a decorated Vietnam War Navy veteran, who was the first to be buried here when the cemetery opened more than a decade ago.

Many I spoke with today says it’s not only important to thank people for their service, but to let those who died in service to our country know, that our freedom means that they did not die in vein.