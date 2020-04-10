Ranson’s Independent Fire Co. suffers minor damage after an ambulance fire

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Independent Fire Company suffered from minimal property damage after an explosion on an ambulance reported Friday morning. The fire chief said the fire company is still fully operational to respond to the community calls.

According to Fire Chief Adam Watson, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. as staff members were conducting a routine check. One ambulance unexpectedly exploded as it was sitting inside the firehouse. According to the fire chief, the crew was able to pull the apparatus out of the building. The sprinkler head went off, along with the smoke and alarm system so the fire company could keep the minimal damage to the fire station. The fire was put out with the station’s apparatus.

Due to this, the station just has one ambulance in service right now. Firefighters received medical treatment as a precaution.

The ambulance is in lock-down and awaiting for insurance inspection.