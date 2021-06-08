Ranson Mayor Pierson ready to tackle new term

Duke Pierson is looking forward to his second full term as mayor of Ranson, West Virginia in the booming eastern panhandle.

RANSON, W.Va. (WDVM) — This is the week West Virginia voters cast their ballots in municipal elections. One Jefferson County city — Ranson — just got a jump on things.

Voters in 90 West Virginia communities are choosing their leaders this week. Ranson decided last week to give Mayor Duke Pierson a second full term. It was a narrow victory, but he is pulling the city leadership together.

“It makes it easier to move forward as we have challenges from the city to be successful,” Pierson said.

Pierson has spent three decades serving the City of Ranson, which is experiencing phenomenal growth. More than a thousand new houses are under construction. The bustling Fairfax Crossing development off Route 9 is expanding.

There is also Rockwool, the controversial insulation manufacturing facility that is expected to be fully operational this year despite environmental concerns raised in the community. Pierson assures his city that he is listening.

“The comprehensive plan that’s in front of us to be rewritten,” noted Pierson, “we’re including environmental issues throughout the city. We will look at each and every one of them.”

Two city council incumbents are returning to city hall. City Manager Tony Grant says, with the election in the books, it is time to look ahead.

“I’d like to see the community continue with that positive energy to help us here at city hall as well as to help support their elected officials,” said Grant.

He hopes to help them reform the tax structure and revise zoning regulations.

“I’m looking forward to the next for years and hopefully we can make some improvements,” said Pierson.

Being just an hour’s drive from the booming Washington, D.C. area, the town anticipates even more growth. Mayor Pierson said that infrastructure improvements will continue to be a priority in his new term.